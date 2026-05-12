Jones Fire: Human-caused fire burns through Wickenburg RV park

The Brief The Jones Fire destroyed between eight and 10 RVs at the Arrowhead RV Park in Wickenburg, displacing approximately 25 people. Investigators determined the fire was human-caused and ignited in a riverbed, fueled by dense, oily salt cedar and extreme heat. About 150 personnel are working to strengthen containment lines as the Red Cross provides shelter at Wickenburg High School.



The Department of Forestry and Fire Management (DFFM) held a meeting in Wickenburg to update residents about the Jones Fire, as some people remain displaced from their homes. On Tuesday evening, officials said the fire is 84 acres and 10% contained.

What we know:

The DFFM said the fire was started by a human in the riverbed.

"What really fueled this fire was the fuel bed, so it’s burning in salt cedar," said Tiffany Davila, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management public affairs officer. "It's very dense. It's thick. It has an oily substance, so it burns very hot, it's flammable, and it pushes up that big black smoke."

Officials also said the fire was influenced by the heat and dry conditions. Fighting the fire are about 150 personnel, including wildland crews from as far as Tucson and Douglas.

"Now today and over the next few days, they're going to strengthen that containment line and make sure it's going to hold in the heat and in the wind," Davila said.

Local perspective:

Many people living in Wickenburg also attended the meeting. The fire chief said about 25 people were displaced, while the DFFM says that about eight to 10 RVs, and several cars were destroyed at the Arrowhead RV Park.

One resident, Francisco Camarena, confirmed his RV is completely burned down. He remembers living there for the past three and a half years.

"Done everything, lose everything," Camarena said. "It's hard because you need to start again."

Camarena said he had also lost everything he owns, and even the clothes on his back are not his.

"I can't take anything from my house. I lost everything there, my clothes, everything," Camarena said.

Why you should care:

People like Camarena can go to Wickenburg High School, located at 1090 S. Vulture Mine Road, where the Red Cross has food, water and a place to stay. A volunteer says on Monday they had about 40 people stop by, while three people and a dog stayed overnight.

Camarena said the fire isn't burning his hope for the future. "It's OK. The important thing is, I'm OK," Camarena said.

Evacuations

A GO alert has been issued. Residents on South Kerkes Street are being told to evacuate. All previous SET and GO areas have been returned to SET status, Maricopa County Emergency Management said.

In a separate statement, officials with the American Red Cross said a shelter has been set up at Wickenburg High School, located at 1090 S. Vulture Mine Road.

Road closures

The fire closed U.S. 60 in both directions at milepost 111. The Arizona Department of Transportation says the highway has since been mostly reopened between Wickenburg and Morristown.

Dig deeper:

According to the Arizona Emergency Information network, the "Ready, Set, Go!" program is a nationwide program that is adopted by Arizona's 15 county sheriffs.

"The three steps encourage Arizonans to get READY by preparing now for what threatens their community, be SET by maintaining awareness of significant danger and to GO, evacuate immediately when the danger is current and life-threatening," read a portion of the website.

READY – Prepare Now

Be aware of the hazards that can threaten your community.

Take steps now to prepare for seasonal threats.

Register with your county/tribal emergency notification system.

Connect with your local emergency management office, sheriff's office and public health department on social media.

Make a family evacuation and communication plan that includes family phone numbers, out-of-town contacts and family meeting locations.

Build an emergency go kit with enough food, water and necessary supplies for at least 72 hours. Include supplies to help keep you and your family healthy, such as face coverings, hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes. Start with the five P’s; people and pet supplies, prescriptions, papers, personal needs and priceless items.

Check with your neighbors, family, friends and elders through video chats or phone calls to ensure they are READY.

Keep up to date on local news, weather watches, weather warnings and public health recommendations

SET – Be Alert

Know there is significant danger in your area.

Residents should consider voluntarily relocating to a shelter or with family/friends outside the affected area. Residents should avoid close contact with those who are sick and should practice public health recommendations when relocating.

Grab your emergency go kit.

Keep in mind unique needs for your family or special equipment for pets and livestock.

Stay aware of the latest news and information from public safety and public health officials.

This might be the only notice you receive. Emergency services cannot guarantee they will be able to notify everyone if conditions rapidly deteriorate. Be SET to GO.

GO! – Evacuate

Danger in your area is imminent and life-threatening.

Residents should evacuate immediately to a shelter or with family/friends outside the affected area. Residents should avoid close contact with those who are sick and should practice public health recommendations when relocating.

If you choose to ignore this advisement, you must understand emergency services may not be able to assist you further.

Follow instructions from emergency personnel, stay on designated evacuation routes and avoid closed areas.

What we don't know:

The cause of the brush fire is unknown.

Map of area where the fire is burning: