Arizona weather forecast: Extreme Heat Warnings issued, Phoenix temps soar to near-record levels

The Brief High pressure shifting over Arizona will send temperatures climbing to near-record levels, reaching 116 degrees in Phoenix by Saturday. Multiple Extreme Heat Warnings are in effect across Phoenix, western Arizona, Pinal County, the Grand Canyon, and southeastern Arizona. Isolated storms will affect the High Country before a surge in moisture brings renewed storm chances to Phoenix on Sunday.



As the weather pattern begins to shift, the forecast calls for storms in the High Country and heat in Phoenix and surrounding lower elevations.

What to Expect:

High pressure is expected to shift from over Texas to over Arizona in the next couple of days. As this happens, the temperatures will climb to well above average and near-record levels. In Phoenix, the forecast high climbs to 113 on Thursday afternoon, 115 on Friday, and 116 on Saturday.

Because of the heat, there are multiple Extreme Heat Warnings in place around Arizona. For Phoenix, northwestern Pinal County, and much of western Arizona, the warning begins Thursday morning and lasts through Monday evening. For the Grand Canyon and areas up to Page to Lake Powell, specifically below 4,000 feet, the warning is in place from Friday morning through Sunday evening. Finally, for Southeastern Arizona, the warning is in place from Friday morning through Saturday evening.

While moisture levels will dip a bit, it will remain somewhat humid for the next few days. This will make for very uncomfortable conditions in areas surpassing the 110-degree mark. For Phoenix, it will remain sunny to mostly sunny Thursday through Saturday.

In the High Country and portions of eastern/southeastern Arizona, daily isolated to scattered storm chances will continue. The storms will likely not be as widespread as past days, and may not be as heavy. Still, storms could bring heavy rain, lightning or strong winds.

By Sunday, a surge in moisture will bring a renewed chance for storms in Phoenix and lower elevations. These chances continue into early next week as forecast highs slip back below 110 degrees.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.

Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.

Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.

Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.

Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.

Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.

Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.

Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.

If waters are rising, seek higher ground.

Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.

Keep pets indoors during storms.