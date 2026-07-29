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Arizona man allegedly tries to sell condo he didn't own; $50 dispute turns deadly | Nightly Roundup

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Updated July 29, 2026 6:53 PM MST Published July 29, 2026 6:42 PM MST
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PHOENIX - From a man accused of trying to sell an Arizona home that he didn't even own to a tragic roommate dispute, and a mountain rescue, here are your top stories top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

1. Arizona man allegedly tried to sell home that he didn't own

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Man tried to sell Scottsdale condo that belonged to someone with the same name: PD
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Man tried to sell Scottsdale condo that belonged to someone with the same name: PD

Police say they have arrested a Phoenix man who allegedly tried to sell a home that didn't even belong to him. Detectives say the home's real owner shares the same first and last name with the suspect.

2. Man accused of killing his ex-roommate

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Elderly Phoenix man beaten with construction helmet over $50 electric bill dies; ex-roommate accused of murder
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Elderly Phoenix man beaten with construction helmet over $50 electric bill dies; ex-roommate accused of murder

A $50 electric bill shouldn't cost a life.

3. Man allegedly abused daughter of family who helped him

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Ultimate betrayal: Evicted man repays Goodyear family’s kindness by abusing 14-year-old daughter, police say
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Ultimate betrayal: Evicted man repays Goodyear family’s kindness by abusing 14-year-old daughter, police say

Goodyear police arrested 26-year-old Traonn Rayson Cox, Jr. for allegedly abusing a 14-year-old girl whose family took his evicted family into their home.

4. Man died after he was found with high body temperature 

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Man dies shortly after found with body temperature of 107 degrees, police say
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Man dies shortly after found with body temperature of 107 degrees, police say

A man has died after he was found with a high temperature of 107 degrees and self-inflicted injuries, Phoenix Police said.

5. Visitor rescued from Paradise Valley mountain

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Oscar-winning Disney animator rescued from top of Mummy Mountain
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Oscar-winning Disney animator rescued from top of Mummy Mountain

A hiker was hoisted off the top of Mummy Mountain on July 29 after experiencing a medical emergency, firefighters said.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Humidity will drop as the weekend inches closer
Humidity will drop as the weekend inches closer

Humidity will drop as the weekend inches closer

FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the details on our hot weather, dropping humidity levels and when we could see some rain again.

Get the Full Forecast

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