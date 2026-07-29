Arizona man allegedly tries to sell condo he didn't own; $50 dispute turns deadly | Nightly Roundup

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From a man accused of trying to sell an Arizona home that he didn't even own to a tragic roommate dispute, and a mountain rescue, here are your top stories top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

1. Arizona man allegedly tried to sell home that he didn't own

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2. Man accused of killing his ex-roommate

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3. Man allegedly abused daughter of family who helped him

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4. Man died after he was found with high body temperature

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5. Visitor rescued from Paradise Valley mountain

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