Arizona man allegedly tries to sell condo he didn't own; $50 dispute turns deadly | Nightly Roundup

Extreme Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, West Pinal County, Gila River Valley, Tonto Basin, Superior, Rio Verde/Salt River, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Northwest Pinal County, Cave Creek/New River, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Gila Bend, Central La Paz, Dripping Springs, New River Mesa, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Southeast Gila County, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Aguila Valley, Kofa, Southeast Yuma County, Tonopah Desert, Mazatzal Mountains, Grand Canyon Country