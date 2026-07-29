Harry Mitchell, former Tempe Mayor and Arizona Congressman, passes away

The Brief Former Arizona Congressman, State Senator, and Tempe Mayor Harry Mitchell has died, his family announced on July 29. Mitchell's son shared that his father recently underwent surgery after suffering a brain bleed from a fall, though an official cause of death was not released. Political leaders across Arizona paid tribute to Mitchell, highlighting his decades of dedication as a teacher, mayor and state senator.



Harry Mitchell, a former U.S. representative, Arizona state senator and mayor of Tempe, has died, his family announced Wednesday.

What they're saying:

"Thank you for your love and support over the past couple of weeks. We are heartbroken to share that our dad, Harry Mitchell, has passed away. While we are grieving, we are filled with immense gratitude for the immeasurable joy our Dad brought into this world. He taught us how to live fully, love fiercely, and serve faithfully," his son Mark said on July 29.

He continues, "While our hearts are heavy, we want to focus on celebrating Harry’s incomparable life of service to his family, his community and to the many lives he touched. He leaves behind an incredible legacy of love, laughter, and treasured memories that will stay with us forever. We thank you for keeping our family in your prayers during this time. We are also heartened to know that he has joined our mom, his beloved Marianne, and know they’re moving on to their next great adventure together. They always wanted people to be joyful, remain curious and serve others. Please feel free to share your favorite story or happy memory of them below so we can celebrate their impact together."

Mark recently said his father suffered a brain bleed after falling, and underwent surgery. His cause of death was not released to the public.

Former Arizona Congressman and Tempe Mayor Harry Mitchell has passed away, his family announced on July 29, 2026. (Photo courtesy of Tempe History Museum)

Remembering Harry:

Political leaders across Arizona paid tribute to Mitchell following news of his death.

"Arizona lost a giant today. Harry Mitchell was a Tempe High civics teacher, a mayor, a state senator, and a congressman—and through all of it, one of the kindest and most decent people in Arizona politics. He taught generations of us what public service is supposed to look like," Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said.

"Arizona has lost a true statesman. Our caucus is deeply saddened by the passing of former Congressman Harry Mitchell. He served his community at all levels government: Congress, State Senate and longtime Mayor of his hometown of Tempe. But at heart he was a teacher and student of civics and government, which he taught for years at Tempe High School. Sending our love to his family and friends," Arizona House Democrats said.

"Harry Mitchell was as Tempe as it gets.

Born and raised here, he graduated from Tempe High, attended Arizona State University, and returned to teach American Government at his alma mater for three decades, shaping generations of young minds along the way.

He gave decades of his life to the city he loved, serving on the Tempe City Council, as Mayor, and representing the area in the Arizona Senate. He worked to revitalize downtown Tempe, working hand in hand with ASU and local stakeholders, and played a key role in bringing Tempe Town Lake to life. His fingerprints are on nearly every corner of his hometown.

Running for Congress was the culmination of a lifetime of service. A Blue Dog through and through, Harry frequently reached across the aisle—but he was never afraid to take a hard vote. He lost his seat in Congress after voting for the landmark Affordable Care Act, extending health coverage to tens of thousands of his constituents. But he never regretted it, not for a moment. That was Harry: a public servant who put people before politics, always.

I'm sending my condolences to his children, Mark and Amy, and grandchildren," Rep. Greg Stanton said.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of former Arizona Congressman Harry Mitchell. His life was marked by dedicated service and a genuine commitment to the people of Arizona and communities he served.

Congressman Mitchell’s contributions and legacy will be remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him, learning from, and working alongside him. During this difficult time, I extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all who are mourning his loss.

Our thoughts are with those whose lives he touched. May he rest in peace," said Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes.

"Arizona lost a true leader today. Harry Mitchell lived a full life of service. The Arizona Democratic Party family sends out thoughts and prayers to his family at this time," the Arizona Democratic Party said.