Tinder date ends in armed dispute; Arizona murder suspect wanted l Morning News Brief

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From a Tinder date gone wrong to the search for an Arizona murder suspect, here are your top stories for July 28, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. It's gonna be difficult for all of us"

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2. Tinder date nearly turns deadly

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3. ‘Armed and dangerous’ murder suspect sought

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4. Singer D4vd to stand trial in murder case

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5. Gilbert hit-and-run driver sought by police

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