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Tinder date ends in armed dispute; Arizona murder suspect wanted l Morning News Brief

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published July 28, 2026 10:03 AM MST
Published July 28, 2026 10:03 AM MST
article

The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

From a Tinder date gone wrong to the search for an Arizona murder suspect, here are your top stories for July 28, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. It's gonna be difficult for all of us"

Featured

Loved ones remember Phoenix hiker found dead on South Mountain during extreme heat warning
article

Loved ones remember Phoenix hiker found dead on South Mountain during extreme heat warning

Loved ones are remembering Richard "Stan" Fletcher, 61, an experienced hiker who died while on a South Mountain trail in Phoenix during an extreme heat warning.

2. Tinder date nearly turns deadly

Featured

Tinder date gone wrong: The Villages man held woman's friend at gunpoint in money dispute, deputies say
article

Tinder date gone wrong: The Villages man held woman's friend at gunpoint in money dispute, deputies say

A man, 67, from The Villages was arrested after allegedly chasing his Tinder date and her three friends in his pickup truck when the date ended early after she felt uncomfortable and he wanted his money back, deputies say.

3. ‘Armed and dangerous’ murder suspect sought

Featured

'Armed and dangerous' murder suspect wanted in deadly Bullhead City shooting
article

'Armed and dangerous' murder suspect wanted in deadly Bullhead City shooting

Arizona officials are searching for 32-year-old Christopher Lamar Pratt in connection with a deadly shooting in Bullhead City.

4. Singer D4vd to stand trial in murder case

Featured

D4vd murder case: Judge rules singer will stand trial in death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez
article

D4vd murder case: Judge rules singer will stand trial in death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez

A Los Angeles judge ruled that singer David Burke, known as D4vd, will stand trial for first-degree murder in the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

5. Gilbert hit-and-run driver sought by police

Featured

Gilbert e-bike rider injured in hit-and-run crash; police search for driver
article

Gilbert e-bike rider injured in hit-and-run crash; police search for driver

Hunter Kennedy suffered a head injury and severe road rash after a gold SUV struck him on his e-bike and fled the scene. Gilbert Police need the public's help to find the driver.

A look at today's weather

Thunderstorms moving across Arizona
Thunderstorms moving across Arizona

Thunderstorms moving across Arizona

Morning thunderstorms in the Valley will give way to sunshine. We'll see a high of about 108 degrees on Tuesday.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews