Phoenix home catches fire following storm activity

The Brief Police and fire responded to a house fire on July 28 near 7th Street and Camelback Road. A neighbor of the residence said she saw a flash of lighting before the fire began. Phoenix Fire has not confirmed what caused the fire.



A Phoenix home caught fire as storms moved throughout Phoenix on Tuesday. A witness claims she saw lighting strike the roof of the home before flames broke out.

What we know:

The Phoenix Fire Department was sent out for a house fire around 7:15 a.m. on July 28 near 7th Street and Camelback Road.

After arriving, they found smoke coming from the roof of the home.

One person was home when the fire began and was able to get out safely before firefighters arrived.

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

One neighbor said she saw a flash of lighting near the home before it caught fire. However, Phoenix Fire did not confirm that lightning was the cause.

Aerial view of home damage.

What they're saying:

Phoenix Fire Captain DJ Lee said: "We know that there will probably be more calls due to the lighting. Whether it's fires, spot fires, usually power outages, things like that can set off alarms and fire alarm indications, so we know we're usually going to be a little busier during that time, with these storms that are coming through, but nothing really changes. We just know that we are probably going to be a little busier than normal."