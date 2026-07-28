Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, East Valley, Yuma County, Deer Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Northwest Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, North Phoenix/Glendale, Central Phoenix, Parker Valley
4
Extreme Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Northern Gila County, Marble and Glen Canyons
Extreme Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Grand Canyon Country, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, West Pinal County, Gila River Valley, Tonto Basin, Superior, Rio Verde/Salt River, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Northwest Pinal County, Cave Creek/New River, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Gila Bend, Central La Paz, Dripping Springs, New River Mesa, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Southeast Gila County, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Aguila Valley, Kofa, Southeast Yuma County, Tonopah Desert, Mazatzal Mountains
Flood Warning
from TUE 11:22 AM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Cochise County

Phoenix home catches fire following storm activity

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Phoenix
Updated July 28, 2026 10:24 AM MST Published July 28, 2026 10:01 AM MST
Phoenix home catches fire during storm
Phoenix home catches fire during storm

Phoenix home catches fire during storm

A Phoenix home broke out in flames on July 28. A neighbor said she saw a flash of lighting before the home caught fire. Phoenix Fire confirmed there was a storm but have not confirmed if it was lighting caused. 

The Brief

    • Police and fire responded to a house fire on July 28 near 7th Street and Camelback Road.
    • A neighbor of the residence said she saw a flash of lighting before the fire began.
    • Phoenix Fire has not confirmed what caused the fire.

PHOENIX - A Phoenix home caught fire as storms moved throughout Phoenix on Tuesday.  A witness claims she saw lighting strike the roof of the home before flames broke out.

What we know:

The Phoenix Fire Department was sent out for a house fire around 7:15 a.m. on July 28 near 7th Street and Camelback Road.

After arriving, they found smoke coming from the roof of the home.

One person was home when the fire began and was able to get out safely before firefighters arrived.

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

One neighbor said she saw a flash of lighting near the home before it caught fire. However, Phoenix Fire did not confirm that lightning was the cause.

Aerial view of home damage.

What they're saying:

Phoenix Fire Captain DJ Lee said: "We know that there will probably be more calls due to the lighting. Whether it's fires, spot fires, usually power outages, things like that can set off alarms and fire alarm indications, so we know we're usually going to be a little busier during that time, with these storms that are coming through, but nothing really changes. We just know that we are probably going to be a little busier than normal."

Map of the cross streets where the fire happened:

The Source: Information for this article was gathered from the Phoenix Fire Department and FOX 10 Staff.

PhoenixNews