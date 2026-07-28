Arizona weather forecast: Phoenix morning rain gives way to High Country storms and heat

The Brief Morning storms hit Phoenix on Tuesday ahead of extreme heat warnings forecast for the state later this week. High temperatures in Phoenix are forecast to reach 108 degrees Tuesday afternoon before climbing to 116 degrees by Friday and Saturday. Extreme heat warnings take effect across southern Arizona and low-elevation areas of northern Arizona between Thursday and Sunday.



Following morning storms across Phoenix, additional wet weather is expected around the state through Tuesday. At the same time, an extreme heat warning is posted for the days ahead.

What we know:

Storms and showers moved into Phoenix early Tuesday morning. The storms cleared west Phoenix by mid-morning, and clouds will clear into sunshine as the day progresses. In Phoenix, the rain allowed for slow warming to start the day. With more sunshine expected at midday and beyond, the temperature will start to quickly climb. The high temperature is still forecast to reach around 108 degrees this afternoon. With more sunshine and dry weather in the next several days, the forecast high will only get hotter. In fact, Phoenix is expected to hit 111 on Wednesday and 113 on Thursday, but 116 by Friday and Saturday. By Friday, Phoenix is set to tie the current record for heat.

In the High Country, scattered showers and storms are forecast to pass throughout the day and into the evening. The storms may pack strong winds, lightning, and heavy rain. Additional scattered storms along the northern and eastern parts of Arizona are forecast for Wednesday. By Thursday into the weekend, isolated shower chances will cling to the eastern edge of the state, but many locations will turn drier.

Humidity levels are forecast to drop, to an extent, by this weekend. While it may still be somewhat noticeable, the real issue will be the heat across the state. In fact, there are extreme heat warnings for all of Southern Arizona between Thursday and Sunday. For the higher elevations, an extreme heat warning is in place Thursday through Sunday for areas below 4,000 feet at the Grand Canyon, as well as Friday through Sunday for areas below 4,000 feet in Yavapai County and around Glen and Marble Canyons.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.

Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.

Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.

Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.

Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.

Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.

Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.

Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.

If waters are rising, seek higher ground.

Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.

Keep pets indoors during storms.