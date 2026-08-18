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Ketel Marte doesn't show up for D-backs game against Boston Red Sox

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Arizona Diamondbacks
Published August 18, 2026 7:00 AM MST
Published August 18, 2026 7:00 AM MST
article

Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks fields a ground-ball out against the Colorado Rockies during the MLB game at Chase Field on August 11, 2026, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • D-backs second baseman Ketel Marte didn't show up for the team's game on Aug. 17 against the Boston Red Sox.
    • Manager Torey Lovullo told reporters Marte was dealing with a personal issue.
    • Marte was put on MLB's restricted list.

BOSTON - Ketel Marte was placed on the restricted list after the Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman didn't show up for the team's game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Monday.

Players on the restricted list do not get paid and do not accrue MLB service.

Jose Fernandez was recalled from Triple A Reno to fill Marte's spot.

What they're saying:

D-backs manager Torey Lovullo spoke about Marte after the team's 11-1 loss to the Red Sox.

"It’s been a crazy day. All I know is that he’s dealing with a personal issue — we’re just trying to figure that out," Lovullo told reporters. "He didn’t show up today, and he was put on the restricted list. That’s as much as I know right now. I’m sure in time we’ll start to uncover some information."

Lovullo added that Marte is physically OK, but not much else is known about Marte's disappearance.

"There's very little coming back," Lovullo said of Marte's communication with the team.

The backstory:

Monday was not the first time Marte went AWOL on the D-backs.

Last season, he missed three games after his Scottsdale home was broken into during the All-Star break. Marte would fly back to the Dominican Republic, but he apologized for his absence from the team.

Related

D-backs star Ketel Marte's Scottsdale home burglarized, PD says
article

D-backs star Ketel Marte's Scottsdale home burglarized, PD says

Police in Scottsdale are investigating a "high-dollar residential burglary" that took place on the night of July 15, and the home reportedly belongs to Ketel Marte, a star player for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

By the numbers:

A three-time All-Star with Arizona, Marte is hitting .249 with 21 home runs and 67 RBIs this season.

What's next:

The D-backs play the Red Sox on Tuesday in the second game of a three-game series.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from FOX 10's Megan Plain, an X post from the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Associated Press, and a FOX 10 report on July 16, 2025.

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