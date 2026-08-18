Meet Daisy, the Arizona Department of Public Safety's new comfort dog

The Brief The Arizona Department of Public Safety welcomed Daisy, a 5-month-old hypoallergenic Labradoodle donated by Blue Line Doodles of Arizona and Paws and Pistols. Daisy serves as a crisis response K-9 deployed on scene to assist first responders dealing with post-traumatic stress and to comfort individuals in crisis. Handled by Detective Cody Carpenter, Daisy undergoes multiple training sessions weekly while also living as a family pet off duty.



Meet the newest member of the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Daisy.

What they're saying:

"She is definitely still a baby and chewing and gnawing like a baby," Detective Cody Carpenter said.

Daisy is a 5-month-old Labradoodle.

"She was donated by the Blue Line Doodles of Arizona and Paws and Pistol. We're working toward getting some more help and assistance with public safety and post-traumatic stress we're dealing with as officers, stuff like that," Carpenter said.

Daisy has already been deployed, helping out officers and others on scenes. She knows how to make a rough day a whole lot better.

"Down in Tucson, we actually had a male non-verbal 35-year-old with a mental capacity of a 7-year-old. She went to him on her own, laid up on his lap and he completely changed his demeanor – she laid on him, gave him some love and when was getting taken away in the ambulance he was waving, smiling," Carpenter said.

Detective Cody Carpenter shares how 5-month-old Labradoodle Daisy provides comfort on scenes while living as a family pet when off duty.

Dig deeper:

While comforting people might come naturally to her, Daisy is still in training.

"Going through several weeks of intense training, we're gonna go multiple times a week she's gonna go through several classes on how she can use her body weight, put her feet on somebody, and she can show off her skills, trying to stay calm..." Carpenter said.

She's also hypoallergenic, which is ideal for people normally allergic to dogs.

"We picked Daisy specifically so that she is hypoallergenic. So, anyone with allergic reactions toward dogs, they won't have any reaction to that," Carpenter said.

And when she's off duty, "... she comes home with me, and is with my kids and other dogs ..." Carpenter said.

One thing's for sure: this pup is loved, and she's great at showing love to others.