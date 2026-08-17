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New surveillance video captures moments gunfire erupted at Goodyear house party

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 17, 2026 4:34 PM MST
Published August 17, 2026 4:34 PM MST

The Brief

    • Newly obtained home surveillance video shows people running for cover as gunfire erupted at a house party in Goodyear.
    • The shooting left 19-year-old Jaguar Williams dead, and neighbors report hearing multiple different types of guns fired.
    • Goodyear police have not released information about suspects or confirmed if anyone is in custody as the investigation continues.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. - New video from a house party shooting in Goodyear shows people running and scrambling for cover as gunfire erupts. Goodyear police have not released any information about suspects or confirmed if anyone is in custody.

New Video:

The sound of shots fired was captured on newly obtained home surveillance video just a few doors down from the party. The people on camera are seen running and hiding near the front door and even try to open the door at one point as more shots ring out.

"We got woken up and people were running around our front door. Trying to get in our front door. It was a little scary. You could hear all the shots," neighbor Ron Packwood said.

What we know:

It all erupted just before 2 a.m. on Aug. 15 near Citrus and Indian School roads. The shooting left 19-year-old Jaguar Williams dead.

Related

Goodyear house party shooting leaves 1 dead, another injured
article

Goodyear house party shooting leaves 1 dead, another injured

A 19-year-old is dead and another was injured following an overnight shooting at a house party in Goodyear.

What they're saying:

Now, the community is on edge.

"Of course, we hope they get whoever did it," Packwood said. "Our streets pretty quiet. I mean, it’s a nice neighborhood. You don’t expect that kind of action in your neighborhood."

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Another neighbor shared that same anxiety.

"Just kind of curious about what’s going on with the investigation. If they’ve found anyone," the neighbor said.

Surveillance video captures deadly house party shooting in Goodyear
Surveillance video captures deadly house party shooting in Goodyear

Surveillance video captures deadly house party shooting in Goodyear

A neighbor's home video camera captured the moment shots rang out at a Goodyear house party, that left one man dead and another hurt. FOX 10's Andrew Christiansen learns more about the victim, and where police are in the investigation. 

Dig deeper:

Multiple neighbors say they believe there was more than one shooter.

"In our cameras we heard at least three different types of guns," the neighbor said. "It was such mass chaos. There was people going every which way on our cameras and everything. Kids were going that way, that way and every which way. So it looked like people just got out of here quick."

What's next:

FOX 10 reached back out to Goodyear Police on Aug 17 for further details about any potential suspects. Police said they have no updates at this time.

Map of the area of the house party shooting. 

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from Goodyear Police, home surveillance video, neighbors, and previous FOX 10 reports.

Crime and Public SafetyGoodyearNews