Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly holds early lead in his race

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly has been fighting to hold on to the seat he won for Democrats two years ago, but he faced a vastly different political environment heading into Tuesday's election against Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters.

Kelly took the lead in early returns, which reflected mail ballots returned ahead of election day, but the margin was expected to narrow as more GOP-leaning ballots cast on Election Day were counted.

Major media organizations have yet to make a projection for Kelly's race.

A third candidate on the ballot, Libertarian Marc Victor, ended his Senate bid on Nov. 1 and endorsed Masters, but since Victor’s decision to drop out was made so close to Election Day, his name still appeared on the ballot.

Kelly addressed supporters after polls closed

Kelly thanked his family and supporters gathered in Tucson and said he was confident he would prevail once all ballots are counted.

"It's been the honor of my life to represent Arizona in the United States Senate," Kelly said. "And for as long as I'm there, I’ll be honest with you, I will protect our country and our democracy."

Kelly faced political newcomer in reelection bid

Kelly, the husband of former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, flew a number of Space Shuttle missions from 2001 to 2011. He ran for John McCain’s old Senate seat in 2020 against Martha McSally, who was appointed to the position by Gov. Doug Ducey.

Kelly's 2020 special election victory gave Democrats both of Arizona's Senate seats for the first time in 70 years. It was propelled by the state's fast-changing demographics and the unpopularity of then-President Donald Trump.

This time, the unpopular president, Joe Biden, is from Kelly's own party, and the environment looks less favorable for Democrats.

Kelly’s campaign has largely focused on his support for abortion rights, protecting Social Security, lowering drug prices and ensuring a stable water supply in the midst of a drought, which has curtailed Arizona’s cut of Colorado River water.

He’s styled himself as an independent willing to buck his party, in the style of Republican U.S. Sen. John McCain, whose death led to the special election that Kelly won in 2020.

Masters painted as extreme by Kelly campaign

In the General Election, Kelly faced Masters, an ally of billionaire investor Peter Thiel and endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Masters endeared himself to many GOP primary voters with his penchant for provocation and contrarian thinking. Since then, however, he struggled to redefine his image for the more moderate swing voters.

Kelly drew from a pile of controversial statements Masters made during the primary to portray him as an extremist. He repeatedly hammered Masters’ earlier call to "cut the knot" and "privatize Social Security," a plan that Kelly said would "send your savings to Wall Street."

Masters later scrubbed some controversial positions from his website. He now says he wants to protect Social Security for older and middle-aged workers while creating a private investment option for younger workers.

On abortion, Masters said he is "pro-life as a matter of conscience" and believes states should be able to set their own laws on terminating pregnancies, but said he’d support federal legislation banning it after 15 weeks gestation.

During the GOP primary, Masters said abortion was "demonic" and called for a federal personhood law that would give fetuses the rights of people.

Kelly, meanwhile, said abortion should be a personal decision, while also saying he supports limits on Roe v. Wade, an overturned U.S. Supreme Court decision that guaranteed a right to an abortion.

Arizona’s Senate race captured national attention, as it was one of a handful of contests that Republicans targeted in their bid to take control of what is now a 50-50 Senate.

Please check back tomorrow morning for further updates to this race.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

Arizona Senate Election