Arizona governor's race: A look at who's vying for the spot and their plans if elected
Seven Arizonans are running to be the state's next governor and we have a look at both sides and what they plan to do if elected as the state's 24th leader.
Republican candidates urge Michigan poll workers to bring guns, unplug machines if they suspect voter fraud
Ryan Kelley, who is running for governor of Michigan, and Mike Detmer, who is running for the state senate, encouraged potential poll workers to unplug machines and bring guns to the polls.
Maricopa County looking to hire thousands of poll workers ahead of midterm elections
Maricopa County Elections Department is looking to hire nearly 3,000 poll workers for the upcoming midterm elections. With the increased interest in the voting process since the 2020 election, recruiters are hoping it helps attract more applicants.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces reelection bid ahead of 2022 midterms
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she will seek reelection in this year's midterms.