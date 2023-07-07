Expand / Collapse search
Sierra Vista man accused of election fraud while running for Cochise County constable

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
2022 Midterm Elections
FOX 10 Phoenix

Sierra Vista man accused of election fraud

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. - A Sierra Vista man accused of trying to fraudulently get onto the 2022 ballot will be arraigned in court on Friday.

Brent Thomas Tadashi Kusama is facing 11 counts related to a "serious disparity" with the authenticity of dozens of signatures submitted on his nomination petitions to run for constable for Cochise County.

He reportedly submitted 263 signatures, but only 89 were deemed valid.

Two of the 166 rejected signatures were said to be from voters who died in 2021.