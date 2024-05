A driver crashed into a home early Sunday morning in Phoenix, and police say there were residents inside.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on May 12 near 19th Avenue and Roeser Road.

"When officers arrived, they were able to find the occupants of the home who were uninjured. The driver of the car was also on scene with minor injuries," police said.

As for what caused the crash, police are still investigating.

Map of where 19th Avenue and Roeser Road is: