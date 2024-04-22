Supreme Court refuses to hear Kari Lake's election lawsuit

The Supreme Court refused to hear an election case filed by Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake.

After losing the governor's race in 2022, Lake filed a lawsuit challenging the use of electric voting machines. Mark Finchem, who lost the race for secretary of state, was part of the lawsuit, as well.

Lake and Finchem claimed Arizona's ballot tabulation machines were not trustworthy.

The lawsuit was previously dismissed by two other courts, including the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

The Supreme Court did not make a statement as to why it would not hear the case.