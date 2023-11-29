Cochise County supervisors indicted on election interference, conspiracy

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced Wednesday that two Cochise County supervisors have been indicted for allegedly conspiring to delay the canvass of the November 2022 General Election.

According to a news release, 64-year-old Terry Crosby of Sierra Vista and 61-year-old Peggy Judd of Willcox were indicted on felony charges of interference with an election officer and conspiracy.

"The repeated attempts to undermine our democracy are unacceptable," said Mayes. "I took an oath to uphold the rule of law, and my office will continue to enforce Arizona’s elections laws and support our election officials as they carry out the duties and responsibilities of their offices."

Terry Thomas "Tom" Crosby and Peggy Suzanne Judd

According to the indictment, Crosby and Judd allegedly "knowingly interfered with the Arizona Secretary of State’s ability to complete the statewide canvass for the 2022 General Election, by preventing the canvass of votes from Cochise County from occurring during the time period required by Arizona law."

