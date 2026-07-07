Maricopa County heat deaths rise: Salvation Army opens 10 relief stations during extreme weather

The Brief An extreme heat warning is in effect for Arizona across three days, with temperatures forecast to reach 114 degrees. The Salvation Army is operating 10 heat relief stations between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to provide hydration and air-conditioned shelter. Maricopa County health officials have confirmed 18 heat-related deaths this year, while another 215 cases remain under investigation.



An extreme heat warning is in effect for Phoenix across three days, with temperatures forecast to reach 114 degrees.

As dangerous triple-digit temperatures set in, a nonprofit organization is opening its doors to help keep people safe.

What we know:

The Salvation Army has 10 heat relief stations throughout Arizona that will be open over the next three days because of the extreme temperatures. However, it’s more than just a place to escape the heat – for many, it’s a lifeline.

When triple-digit heat hits Arizona, staying cool isn’t just a comfort. It’s a necessity. And a place to get free water can mean the difference between life and death.



"It’s really hot out there, and it’s a blessing to walk by here and see something like this," a person on the street said.

The Salvation Army opens its heat relief stations from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. when the National Weather Service issues extreme heat warnings.

Two people walking in Phoenix, Arizona in the heat as dozens of heat relief stations open throughout the city and county.

"We give water outside our building, but then we invite them in if they want to come and cool off," Joseph Cisneros of The Salvation Army said.

The nonprofit is opening its doors to anyone in need.

"I’m just here getting some water," Francisco Ramierz said. "I work outside, so it’s really easy for me to stop by. It’s easier, and it’s cheaper for me than going to the store, and it really helps me financially."

Dig deeper:

The need is urgent. The Maricopa County Department of Public Health reports there have been 18 confirmed heat-related deaths this year, with another 215 cases currently under investigation.

"We are seeing more deaths this year than we saw last year," Kelli Donley Williams of the Maricopa County Department of Public Health said.

County officials warn that the heat does not discriminate.

"This is not just an issue for our unsheltered population," Williams said. "We are seeing people of all walks of life in our community die from heat. It’s affecting people that work outside for a living. We’re seeing older adults who are very vulnerable. Everyone living in Maricopa County should be heat wise."

In addition to the Salvation Army’s heat relief spots, Maricopa County has more than 250 cooling centers.

What you can do:

Maricopa County cooling centers

Salvation Army heat relief centers + donation information