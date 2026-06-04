Arizona BNSF train burglary investigation leads to discovery of over $500K worth of stolen goods: sheriff

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Coconino County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief A train was burglarized on May 29 in northern Arizona, the Coconino County Sheriff's Office said. Over $500,000 worth of stolen goods were recovered following the burglary, and two suspects were arrested. Authorities say they are still searching for two other suspects in connection to the burglary. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 928-774-4523.



Authorities say over a half million dollars worth of stolen goods were recovered after a train was burglarized in northern Arizona.

What we know:

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says BNSF workers on May 29 reported that several people were removing merchandise from a stopped train near Meteor Crater and loading it into two vehicles parked near the tracks.

Detectives and federal agents responded and found one of the vehicles leaving the scene. The vehicle was stopped, and two people inside were arrested.

Deputies near Williams then spotted a box truck on I-40 matching the description of one of the vehicles believed to be involved in the train burglary. When deputies tried pulling over the truck, it didn't stop and crashed. Two people who were inside the truck ran away on foot and were not caught.

The sheriff's office says the total value of the recovered stolen property exceeds $500,000.

What you can do:

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information on this case or other northern Arizona train burglaries to call them at 928-774-4523.

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