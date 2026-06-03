Justice Department investigates Arizona State University over DEI programs

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The Brief The United States Department of Justice is launching an investigation into "diversity, equity, and inclusion practices" at Arizona State University. Officials said "recent viral videos" prompted the investigation.



Officials with the U.S. Justice Department announced on June 3 that they are launching an investigation into what they describe as "diversity, equity, and inclusion practices" at Arizona State University.

What we know:

According to a statement, the investigation was launched following "recent viral videos indicating ASU denied equal treatment to students based on race, color, or national origin — while attempting to hide its discriminatory practices from federal scrutiny."

What we don't know:

The statement did not contain descriptions of the "viral videos" that Justice Department officials say prompted the investigation.

Dig deeper:

Justice officials said their investigation "will examine whether ASU subjects its students to illegal discrimination through its DEI policies in admissions, recruitment, scholarships, tutoring, and the provision of educational support."

What they're saying:

"The United States is committed to keeping universities free of unlawful discrimination — especially when they try to hide illegal conduct to avoid oversight and compliance," wrote Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon, in the statement.

The other side:

We have reached out to officials with Arizona State University for comment on the investigation.