'Potential suspect' found in 1995 cold case of missing news anchor

The Brief A private investigator reported that a new witness came forward with a tip regarding the 1995 disappearance of Iowa news anchor Jodi Huisentruit. The late John Vansice, who lived in Arizona for many years and died in 2024, was the last person to see Huisentruit alive and considered himself the primary person of interest. The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation declined to comment on the new evidence that was turned over to authorities.



A private investigator claims he uncovered a potential suspect in a 1995 cold case thanks to a tip unraveling the investigation. He said someone came forward to get something off their chest, which was key to giving him resolution.

The backstory:

The case dates back to 1995 in Mason City, Iowa, when beloved news anchor Jodi Huisentruit did not show up to work to anchor the morning news. Her body was never found and no one has ever been charged.

Local perspective:

The Arizona connection to this case goes through John Vansice. He was the last person to see her alive and referred to himself as the primary person of interest in the case.

"She always had a concern about being stalked because she is on TV every day and everybody can see her," Vansice said.

He spoke to reporters as the case made international headlines.

"Jodi and I became very good friends. Nothing more, nothing less," Vansice said. "We did things as a group with other people, and we just got to know each other a lot, and we liked each other. We had a lot of fun together. I'm like a father-daughter situation."

Dig deeper:

Vansice lived for many years in Arizona before dying in 2024. Private investigator Steve Ridge visited Vansice several times in Phoenix to interview him.

"He denied any role in the disappearance of Jodi and said he cared very much about her and that he would never possibly hurt her," Ridge said.

What they're saying:

On FOX 10 Talks, Ridge revealed he believes he has uncovered a potential suspect in the case, but he will not say who it is or whether the suspect is still alive.

"She was dating a suspect in the case or person of interest who eventually, in her presence, confessed, and it came at a very heated moment when the two of them were being tailed by authorities up in Minnesota," Ridge said. "He finally pulled over, and he was hitting the steering wheel and said, 'I didn't do it. I didn't do it. I didn't do it' and he finally hit the steering wheel and said 'I did it.'"

What's next:

Ridge turned the evidence over to the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation. The Department of Criminal Investigation was reached for confirmation and to get a reaction to the claims made by Ridge, but the agency said, "No comment."