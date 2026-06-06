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Red Flag Warning
from SAT 9:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Yuma/Martinez Lake and Vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley AZ, Central Deserts
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Red Flag Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Grand Canyon Country, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Marble and Glen Canyons, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Grand Canyon Country, Kaibab Plateau
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 9:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead NRA/Colorado River-AZ side
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Yavapai County Mountains, White Mountains
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 11:00 AM MDT until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 10:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead NRA/Colorado River-AZ side

Seen on TV: June 6

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Published June 6, 2026 7:00 AM MST
Published June 6, 2026 7:00 AM MST

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

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Saturday, June 6, 2026

Teen Tree

Fountain Hills Farmers Market

Better Business Bureau Latest News

Pilates in the Ballpark at Chase Field

The Pemberton

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