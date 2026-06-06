Seen on TV: June 6

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Saturday, June 6, 2026

Teen Tree

Fountain Hills Farmers Market

17130 E. Shea Blvd.

Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

www.facebook.com/FHfarmersmarket

Better Business Bureau Latest News

Pilates in the Ballpark at Chase Field

9:30-10:45 a.m.

401 E. Jefferson St.

Phoenix, AZ 85004

https://www.mlb.com/dbacks/tickets/specials/pilates-in-the-ballpark

The Pemberton

1121 N. 2nd St.

Phoenix, AZ 85004

Thepemberton.com/

Live-streamed video