Seen on TV: June 6
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Saturday, June 6, 2026
Teen Tree
Fountain Hills Farmers Market
- 17130 E. Shea Blvd.
- Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
- www.facebook.com/FHfarmersmarket
Better Business Bureau Latest News
Pilates in the Ballpark at Chase Field
- 9:30-10:45 a.m.
- 401 E. Jefferson St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85004
- https://www.mlb.com/dbacks/tickets/specials/pilates-in-the-ballpark
The Pemberton
- 1121 N. 2nd St.
- Phoenix, AZ 85004
- Thepemberton.com/