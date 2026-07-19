Naked Arizona man arrested after 'surfing' on top of moving train in Colorado, deputies say

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A naked Arizona man was arrested in Colorado after allegedly breaking into a locomotive, riding on top of the moving train and flashing unsuspecting onlookers while blasting the horn.

What we know:

Daniel Ray Ballance of Quartzsite was taken into custody by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office following a bizarre sequence of events along the Union Pacific Railroad line. Authorities said Ballance boarded the train by smashing one of the locomotive's windows to gain entry before climbing onto the roof.

Deputies were alerted to the situation after multiple witnesses reported seeing a completely nude man surfing on top of the moving train. While riding the locomotive through the county, Ballance reportedly blew the train’s horn to attract attention and exposed himself to residents watching the high-speed spectacle.

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Dig deeper:

Following his arrest, deputies noted that Ballance openly expressed his fondness for "vodka, beer and playing the banjo." He was booked into the local jail on a combination of felony and misdemeanor charges related to the train break-in and public exposure.

What's next:

Ballance remains in custody awaiting his initial court appearance.