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5 men arrested after series of gunfire, police shooting in Scottsdale

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Published  May 9, 2026 3:51pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
5 arrested following string of violence at Circle K, nearby areas in Scottsdale

5 arrested following string of violence at Circle K, nearby areas in Scottsdale

Five men were arrested following a series of shooting and violence that stretched across three different scenes in Scottsdale earlier this week. 

The Brief

    • Five men have been arrested following a series of shootings and a police-involved shooting in Scottsdale that began early Wednesday near Camelback and Miller Roads.
    • A suspect was shot by police after allegedly reaching for his waistband while fleeing the scene; he was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and later booked on multiple felony charges.
    • Mesa Police will conduct an independent investigation into the officer-involved shooting, while Scottsdale detectives continue to probe whether the violence stemmed from a nearby party.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Five men were arrested in connection to the shootings and violence in Scottsdale on May 6. 

The backstory:

At around 2 a.m. police received several calls regarding shots being fired at a Circle K near Camelback Road and Miller Road. 

During the investigation, more gunfire erupted east of the gas station at an apartment complex. A man who was seen fleeing the nearby area, reached for his waistband, which resulted in an officer firing their weapon. 

Related

Suspect hurt in shooting involving Scottsdale officers
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Suspect hurt in shooting involving Scottsdale officers

A suspect has been taken to the hospital following a shooting early Wednesday morning involving Scottsdale officers near Miller and Camelback roads.

What we know:

That suspect was later identified as 20-year-old Brandon Lamont Robert Warfield Jr., who was arrested near East Hazelwood Street following the shooting wit officers. He was booked on charges including aggravated assault on a police officer, first-degree criminal trespass and resisting arrest. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

During the search for Warfield, officers arrested 20-year-old Christian Santiago Grant, who was found hiding in a clothes dryer at a home in the 4600 block of North Miller Road. He faces charges of criminal damage and resisting arrest. "Grant was re-arrested and booked on an additional charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon," police said. 

Dig deeper:

20-year-old Fredrion Lleon Arnes Thomas was arrested on charges including misconduct involving weapons as a prohibited possessor, discharging a firearm at a non-residential structure, discharging a firearm within city limits, and disorderly conduct involving a weapon. During a related investigation on May 7 in Tempe, 21-year-old Ba'nari Douglas-Clay was arrested on charges of misconduct involving weapons for possession of a firearm by a prohibited possessor. 

The last arrest maned of 29-year-old Quassan Marcus Cunningham, who was arrested on May 6 for first-degree criminal trespass and not obeying officers while near an active crime scene. Two days later, he was arrested again during a search warrant and booked on an aggravated assault wit a deadly weapon charge.

Big picture view:

In FOX 10's report on May 6, officers said they believed the triple crime scene, including shots fired at the Circle K and an apartment complex, and a neighbor reporting someone jumping their fence and running through their yard, was connected, and may have stemmed from a party. 

What's next:

Scottsdale Police said on May 6 that they will conduct an administrative review of the use of force from the officer. Mesa Police will conduct an independent investigation into the shooting.

Map of the area:

The Source: Scottsdale Police Department and previous FOX 10 reports

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