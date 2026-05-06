Public asked to avoid area in Scottsdale amid shooting investigation

The Brief Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on May 6 near Miller and Camelback roads. The public is asked to avoid the area as the intersection is closed. No injuries have been reported.



The public has been asked to avoid an area in Scottsdale on Wednesday morning as police investigate an officer-involved shooting.

What we know:

Scottsdale Police say officers on May 6 responded to reports of shots fired near Miller and Camelback roads at around 2 a.m.

FOX 10 cameras at the scene showed a large police presence at a nearby apartment complex.

"At this time it is an active scene and the investigation is taking place," police said. "We do not have any reported injuries and are looking for the people involved."

Police later confirmed the incident is an officer-involved shooting.

The intersection of Miller and Camelback is shut down due to the investigation.

What we don't know:

No other details on the incident have been released by police.

Map of the area: