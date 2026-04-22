Arizona gas stations to begin selling E15, E10 blends to cut fuel costs

The Brief The EPA has issued a waiver allowing gas stations to sell E15 and E10 ethanol blends through May 20 to help lower fuel costs. While prices have dipped slightly, experts warn that market volatility and engine compatibility issues with older vehicles remain concerns. The Department of Energy advises that vehicles made before 2001 should avoid using E15 fuel to prevent potential fuel system damage.



Gas prices are going down due to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and drivers could soon see even lower prices, but mechanics have a warning.

In the past two weeks, AAA said gas in Arizona has gone down by about 17 cents, but next month there could be another option at the pump. Gas with ethanol could become widely available in the Valley, and while it's traditionally cheaper, it won't work for all cars.

Local perspective:

"I just need to start walking. It's horrible," said Akeysha Gooden, who was fueling up her car.

Some people across the Valley are still having to make sacrifices.

"I couldn't even go to my cousin's funeral because the gas was so high," Gooden said. "It was sad. It was heartbreaking, but I mean I just couldn't make it. Come back home, $0 in your bank account because you used it all on gas."

What we know:

The EPA's waiver officially kicks in May 1 through May 20, but the agency issued a notice about the waiver in March to give gas stations time to transition. It lets gas stations sell E15, which is gas blended with 15% ethanol, and E10, gas blended with 10% ethanol.

"The E15 versus the E10, the fuel efficiency, you're going to lose two to five percent, so at $4 a gallon, you need to save at least 10, 15 cents to break even," said James Garnand, owner of Hi-Tech Car Care.

The Department of Energy does not recommend that cars older than 2001 use E15 because it is risky to cars. E85 can be used in flexible fuel cars but not gas-only cars.

"You're going to corrode the fuel system, the gas tank, the fuel lines, fuel pumps, carburetors," Garnand said.

Big picture view:

Gas prices, AAA says, have been influenced by the Iranian war's impact on the oil industry.

"Oil prices have jumped up quite a bit for the last two months. There's a lot of fluidity when it comes to the oil market and that's definitely having a big impact on gas prices," said Julian Paredes, a spokesperson for AAA.

Paredes says it is hard to say if prices will keep going down.

"The reasons why gas prices were cheap up until recently was the oil market was relatively stable and predictable," Paredes said.

Dig deeper:

Gas Buddy reports that prices are as low as $3.44 at a Costco in Gilbert. For people with cars from before 2001, being cautious is fueling their decisions at the pump.

"I'm glad my husband is a mechanic. That's all I can say. I'll be more cautious," Gooden said.

What you can do:

Hi-Tech Car Care said you can test your gas to see if there is ethanol in it. AAA suggests drivers can get the most out of their gas by making sure tires are inflated, slowing down, and keeping up with maintenance.