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Road rage shooting leads to crash; multiple shot after arguments escalates into gunfire | Nightly Roundup

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published June 6, 2026 5:41 PM MST
Published June 6, 2026 5:41 PM MST
article

PHOENIX - From a violent crash that stemmed from a road rage shooting and high-speed police chase in Avondale, to multiple hurt in a Phoenix shootout following an argument, here are tonight's top stories on fox10phoenix on Saturday, June 6.

1. Police chase results in violent crash

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Avondale police chase ends in violent crash after aggravated assault shooting
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Avondale police chase ends in violent crash after aggravated assault shooting

An aggravated assault shooting in Avondale escalated into a high-speed police chase and a violent multi-vehicle crash.

2. Shooting suspects at large after armed robbery

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2 men shot following 'transaction' with unknown suspects in West Phoenix
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2 men shot following 'transaction' with unknown suspects in West Phoenix

A double shooting in West Phoenix left a 20-year-old man hospitalized during a ‘transaction’ near 79th and Hess Avenues.

3. Man found dead in Avondale lake

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Body found in Avondale lake, police investigating
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Body found in Avondale lake, police investigating

Avondale Police discovered a man's body in a lake near Crimson Lane and Rosewood Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

4. Argument near Phoenix club lands 4 men in the hospital

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4 young men shot after alleged argument leads to shootout in Phoenix
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4 young men shot after alleged argument leads to shootout in Phoenix

Four young men were hospitalized with serious gunshot wounds early Saturday morning following a shooting near North 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix.

5. Ex-mental health worker accused of producing child porn

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Former Arizona mental health counselor arrested by ICE for producing of CSAM, officials say
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Former Arizona mental health counselor arrested by ICE for producing of CSAM, officials say

A former Tucson mental health counselor was arrested by ICE Homeland Security Investigations agents for allegedly producing child porn.

A look at your weekend weather

Red flag warnings and triple-digit heat grip Phoenix area
Red flag warnings and triple-digit heat grip Phoenix area

Red flag warnings and triple-digit heat grip Phoenix area

The Phoenix area faces ongoing triple-digit temperatures and high fire danger as gusty winds prompt red flag warnings across Arizona. FOX 10's Ashley Loaeza has more on the heat risks expected this weekend. 

Get the full forecast. 

Nightly RoundupArizonaNews