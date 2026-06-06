Road rage shooting leads to crash; multiple shot after arguments escalates into gunfire | Nightly Roundup

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From a violent crash that stemmed from a road rage shooting and high-speed police chase in Avondale, to multiple hurt in a Phoenix shootout following an argument, here are tonight's top stories on fox10phoenix on Saturday, June 6.

1. Police chase results in violent crash

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2. Shooting suspects at large after armed robbery

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3. Man found dead in Avondale lake

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4. Argument near Phoenix club lands 4 men in the hospital

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5. Ex-mental health worker accused of producing child porn

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