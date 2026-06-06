Road rage shooting leads to crash; multiple shot after arguments escalates into gunfire | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - From a violent crash that stemmed from a road rage shooting and high-speed police chase in Avondale, to multiple hurt in a Phoenix shootout following an argument, here are tonight's top stories on fox10phoenix on Saturday, June 6.
1. Police chase results in violent crash
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An aggravated assault shooting in Avondale escalated into a high-speed police chase and a violent multi-vehicle crash.
2. Shooting suspects at large after armed robbery
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A double shooting in West Phoenix left a 20-year-old man hospitalized during a ‘transaction’ near 79th and Hess Avenues.
3. Man found dead in Avondale lake
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Avondale Police discovered a man's body in a lake near Crimson Lane and Rosewood Avenue on Saturday afternoon.
4. Argument near Phoenix club lands 4 men in the hospital
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Four young men were hospitalized with serious gunshot wounds early Saturday morning following a shooting near North 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix.
5. Ex-mental health worker accused of producing child porn
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A former Tucson mental health counselor was arrested by ICE Homeland Security Investigations agents for allegedly producing child porn.
A look at your weekend weather
The Phoenix area faces ongoing triple-digit temperatures and high fire danger as gusty winds prompt red flag warnings across Arizona. FOX 10's Ashley Loaeza has more on the heat risks expected this weekend.
Get the full forecast.