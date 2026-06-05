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Arizona weather forecast: Hot day expected for Phoenix

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Weather Forecast
Published June 5, 2026 7:20 AM MST
Published June 5, 2026 7:20 AM MST
Morning Weather Forecast - 6/5/26
Morning Weather Forecast - 6/5/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 6/5/26

Let's not mince words: it's going to be pretty hot in Phoenix today. FOX 10's Krystal Ortiz has your forecast.

The Brief

    • The high is expected to reach 107°F on Friday in Phoenix.
    • Passing showers are possible on the eastern edge of Arizona, but the Valley and other parts of the state should expect sunny conditions.
    • Temperatures are expected to drop this weekend.

PHOENIX - Toasty temperatures continue this Friday.

Next week, the temperature will begin in the 100-105 range Monday afternoon but will gradually climb during the week. By late next week, we may approach 110 degrees in the Valley.

Today:

The afternoon high temperature hit 108 Thursday afternoon. Friday will run very similar to Thursday with a high of 107 degrees in Phoenix.

Winds will pick up in the afternoon with gusts around 20-30 mph in Phoenix. Gusts will also strengthen in the High Country.

Sky conditions vary around Arizona. In the Valley and much of the state, it will be a sunny to mostly sunny sky with dry weather. For the far eastern edge of Arizona, however, there will be a few passing showers this afternoon. It may turn windier in that area.

This Weekend:

This weekend the forecast high slips a touch. Temperatures drop to 106 on Saturday and 104 on Sunday. Both days it will again be breezy to windy across the state with gusts around 20-30 mph in Phoenix on Saturday, 15-20 on Sunday.

With the continued breezy forecast this weekend, combined with the dry and hot weather, there is an elevated to critical risk for fire development. In fact, a red flag warning and fire weather watches are in effect over the weekend for much of the state, including Maricopa County.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

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Day Planner

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today

tomorrow

rainfall

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

  • Get person into shade or cool location.
  • Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.
  • Sip cool water if person is alert.
  • For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.
  • *If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

  • Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.
  • Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.
  • Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

  • Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).
  • Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.
  • Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.
  • Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

  • Stay in air-conditioned buildings.
  • Find a cooling center/hydration station.
  • Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day).
  • Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day.
  • Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside.
  • Check the UV Index.
  • Check the heat risk map.

Road Conditions

  • Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

The Source: Information for this article was gathered by the FOX 10 Weather Experts.

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