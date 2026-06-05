Judge accepts plea deal for man who killed New River pastor

The Brief A judge has accepted a plea deal for Adam Sheafe. Sheafe was accused of killing New River pastor Bill Schonemann. Investigators say Schonemann was found in a crucifixion-like position.



A judge has accepted a plea deal for a man who admitted to killing a New River pastor in 2025.

What we know:

Under the deal, prosecutors will not seek the death penalty against Adam Sheafe in the murder of Pastor Bill Schonemann.

The backstory:

Schonemann, who was 76 years old, was found dead inside his home in late April of 2025. Investigators say he was found in a crucifixion-like position.

Sheafe, who has been representing himself in court, previously asked the state to skip trial and execute him, but that changed after a personal tragedy. His father and stepmother died in a plane crash in Marana earlier this year. The couple had been returning from a University of Arizona Final Four game when their plane burst into flames.

After their deaths, Sheafe sent a letter to prosecutors asking for a plea deal. He agreed to plead guilty to all charges in exchange for a life sentence. Authorities say Sheafe claimed he committed the killing because of radical religious beliefs and had plans to kill other pastors.

What's next:

Sheafe's sentencing is Aug. 18.