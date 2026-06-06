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Wrong-way driver dies, 4 others hospitalized after I-10 crash

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Traffic
Published June 6, 2026 8:32 PM MST
Published June 6, 2026 8:32 PM MST
Deadly crash on I-10 closes westbound lanes near Tonopah
Deadly crash on I-10 closes westbound lanes near Tonopah

Deadly crash on I-10 closes westbound lanes near Tonopah

A wrong-way driver was killed, and four others including children are hospitalized after a crash near Tonopah on Saturday evening. 

The Brief

    • One person died, and four others were injured Saturday evening after a wrong-way crash involving two vehicles on I-10.
    • The driver of a small SUV died after traveling east in the westbound lanes and colliding with another vehicle near 339th Avenue.
    • All four occupants of the second vehicle were hospitalized, two with serious injuries.

One person is dead and several others are hurt following a wrong-way crash on I-10 in Tonopah Saturday evening.

What we know:

Officials were alerted of a wrong-way driver traveling east in the westbound lanes of I-10 near 339th Avenue just before 7 p.m. on June 6.

That driver, in a small SUV, died after colliding with another vehicle. The Department of Public Safety said all four people in the other car were taken to a nearby hospital. Two of them are considered to have serious injuries. 

Road closures

Westbound I-10 is closed at Palo Verde, as of Saturday evening. There is no estimated time of when the lanes will reopen. 

What we don't know:

The wrong-way driver's identity, along with the victim's identities in the other vehicle, are unknown. It is unclear why the driver was traveling in the opposite direction. 

Map of the area of the crash.

The Source: Department of Public Safety

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