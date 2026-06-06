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4 young men shot after alleged argument leads to shootout in Phoenix

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 6, 2026 3:20 PM MST
Published June 6, 2026 3:20 PM MST

The Brief

    • Four young men were hospitalized with serious gunshot wounds early Saturday morning following a shooting near North 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix.
    • An argument escalated into gunfire, which was initially detected when DPS troopers heard rapid shots fired.
    • The extent of each person's involvement remains under investigation.

PHOENIX - Four people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds after police said an argument escalated in front of a Phoenix business.

What we know:

The shooting happened near North 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road at around 1:30 a.m. on June 6 after the Department of Public Safety troopers reported hearing rapid gunfire.

Four men, ages 18 to 20, were found with serious gunshot wounds. An 18-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries, while two 19-year-olds and a 20-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

According to Phoenix Police, "witnesses reported that the injured men had been involved in an argument that escalated into an exchange of gunfire."

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What we don't know:

The identities of the four men were not released. It is unclear what the argument was about and the extent of each person's involvement. Detectives are working to learn whether any of the men may have been bystanders.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151, or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish. 

Map of the area.

The Source: Phoenix Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyPhoenixNews