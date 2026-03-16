Heat wave prompts Cactus League to move games

The Brief 11 Cactus League games have been rescheduled due to an impending heat wave. The games affected take place from March 18 to 21.



Officials with the Cactus League announced on March 16 that a number of their games this week will be rescheduled as a result of hotter than usual temperatures in the Phoenix area.

What we know:

Per a statement, 11 Cactus League games will be rescheduled to the evening hours, a time when temperatures typically drop.

Dig deeper:

The games affected include:

March 18

Royal vs. Rangers at Surprise Stadium (now at 6:05 p.m.)

March 19

Giants vs. Rockies at Salt River Fields (now at 6:10 p.m.)

Angels vs. Royals at Surprise Stadium (now at 6:05 p.m.)

March 20

Giants vs. Rangers at Surprise Stadium (now at 6:05 p.m.)

Cubs (split squad) vs. Athletics, at Hohokam Stadium (now at 6:10 p.m.)

Reds vs. Cubs (split squad) at Sloan Park (now at 6:05 p.m.)

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks at Salt River Fields (now at 6:10 p.m.)

Mariners vs. Guardians at Goodyear Ballpark (now at 6:05 p.m.)

March 21

White Sox vs. Reds at Goodyear Ballpark (now at 6:05 p.m.)

Cubs vs. Mariners at Peoria Sports Complex (now at 6:10 p.m.)

Athletics vs Dodgers at Camelback Ranch-Glendale (now at 11:05 a.m.)

What they're saying:

Officials with the Cactus League also said that some ballparks are "adjusting their game day policies to allow fans to bring in water or other drinks and are providing hydration stations."

"Fans are urged to check with their respective ballparks on permissible items and schedule changes," read a portion of the statement.

By the numbers:

According to the National Weather Service, Phoenix could start seeing triple-digit temperatures on Wednesday, with a forecast high of 101°F.

The same forecast shows that by Friday, the high in Phoenix could reach 108°F.

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What you can do:

Cactus League officials say fans should follow the following tips when attending the games:

Stay hydrated, and hydrate before leaving your home or hotel. Seek shade, as most ballparks have shaded areas. Wear hats, sunglasses, and loose light-colored clothing Use sunscreen