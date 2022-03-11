New Rangers ace deGrom says tightness in side 'very minor'
Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom was held out of the first spring training workout for the Texas Rangers because their top free-agent acquisition felt some tightness in his left side.
Clevinger reports to White Sox spring training as MLB probes domestic violence charges
Mike Clevinger has reported to the Chicago White Sox for spring training, joining his new team amid an ongoing investigation by Major League Baseball into allegations of domestic violence.
MLB to test pitch timer, other big rule changes at spring training
"The pitch timer is — by far — the biggest change that's coming this season," MLB executive VP Morgan Sword said.
Defending World Series Champs Atlanta Braves release spring training schedule
The defending 2021 World Series championship announced revisions to their spring training schedule a day after Major League Baseball and its players reached a new collective bargaining agreement.
Putting 'spring' in Spring Training: Here is what weather awaits as baseball begins
Players are expected to report to their team's facilities to begin spring training by Sunday, and it looks like the weather couldn't be any better.
Innings Festival is back in Tempe but it's missing one key player – spring training
Hundreds packed into Tempe Beach Park for the Innings Festival, but one major part of the event was missing. Spring training. MLB and the players' associated are still negotiating amid a lockout that now threatens the league's opening day.
MLB postpones 1st week of spring training amid lockout
Major League Baseball has canceled the first week of spring training games through March 4 in the first public acknowledgement of the disruption caused by the lockout.
Spring boom ahead? Phoenix area businesses getting ready for more visitors
Spring will soon be here, and businesses throughout the Phoenix area area getting ready for an big increase in visitors.