Spring Training 2023: Cactus League schedule for each team

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Spring Training
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Spring training is finally here! Starting Feb. 24, you can watch 15 Major League Baseball teams in action all across the Valley.

Cactus League games run through March 18.

Opening Day for the MLB regular season is March 30. The Diamondbacks kick off the season at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The D-backs' home opener is set for April 6 at Chase Field.

Spring Training 2023: Map of Cactus League stadium locations

Arizona Diamondbacks

Click here for the D-backs' spring training schedule

Chicago Cubs

Click here for the Chicago Cubs' spring training schedule

Chicago White Sox

Click here for the Chicago White Sox spring training schedule

Cincinnati Reds

Click here for the Cincinnati Reds' spring training schedule

Cleveland Guardians

Click here for the Cleveland Guardians' spring training schedule

Colorado Rockies

Click here for the Colorado Rockies' spring training schedule

Kansas City Royals

Click here for the Kansas City Royals' spring training schedule

Los Angeles Angels

Click here for the Los Angeles Angels' spring training schedule

Los Angeles Dodgers

Click here for the Los Angeles Dodgers' spring training schedule

Milwaukee Brewers

Click here for the Milwaukee Brewers' spring training schedule

Oakland A's

Click here for the Oakland A's spring training schedule

San Diego Padres

Click here for the San Diego Padres' spring training schedule

San Francisco Giants

Spring training 2023 schedule for the San Francisco Giants. (MLB.com)

Click here for the San Francisco Giants' spring training schedule

Seattle Mariners

Click here for the Seattle Mariners' spring training schedule

Texas Rangers

Click here for the Texas Rangers' spring training schedule