Spring Training 2023: Which teams are in the Cactus League & where do they play?

Batter up! Cactus League action kicks off on Feb. 24 in Arizona and there's no shortage of options for where you can see spring training baseball across the Valley.

Which teams play in the Cactus League?

Half of Major League Baseball teams play in the Cactus League, while the remaining half play in Florida's Grapefruit League. The teams playing in the Cactus League are:

Arizona Diamondbacks

The hometown D-backs play their games at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, located in the Salt River Pima Maricopa Indian Community.

The D-backs used to play their spring training games in Tucson before moving to the Phoenix area in 2011.

Chicago Cubs

Sloan Park in Mesa is the spring training home of the Cubbies. Located near the Loops 101 and 202, the ballpark opened in 2014.

Chicago White Sox

The ChiSox play ball at Camelback Ranch-Glendale, located near the Loop 101 and Camelback Road. The 13,000-seat baseball complex opened in 2009.

Cincinnati Reds

The Reds play at Goodyear Ballpark, located near Yuma Road and Estrella Parkway. The ballpark seats just over 10,000 people and opened in 2009.

Cleveland Guardians

The Guardians share their spring training facility with the Cincinnati Reds at Goodyear Ballpark.

Colorado Rockies

The Rockies share their facility with the Diamondbacks, playing at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick.

Kansas City Royals

The Royals play their games at Surprise Stadium, located near Bullard Avenue and Greenway Road. The stadium opened in 2002 and seats about 10,500 people.

Los Angeles Angels

Tempe Diablo Stadium has been the spring training home of the Angels since 1993. The stadium opened in 1969 and is located just off Interstate 10 on Alameda Drive.

Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers share Camelback Ranch-Glendale with the White Sox.

Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers play their spring training games at American Family Fields of Phoenix, which opened in 1998 and is located near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road. The stadium seats about 10,000 people.

Oakland A's

Hohokam Stadium is where the Athletics play their spring training games. The Mesa ballpark opened in 1997 and is located near Center Street and Brown Road.

San Diego Padres

The Padres play ball at the Peoria Sports Complex. The baseball facility is located near 83rd Avenue and Bell Road.

San Francisco Giants

Scottsdale Stadium is the spring training home of the San Francisco Giants. The 12,000-seat ballpark is located near Drinkwater Boulevard and Indian School Road.

Seattle Mariners

Just like the Padres, the Mariners play their spring training games at the Peoria Sports Complex.

Texas Rangers

Sharing their spring training facility with the Royals, the Rangers play ball at Surprise Stadium.

