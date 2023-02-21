Guest at Pittsburgh Pirates spring training suffers cardiac event while shagging fly balls: report

The Pittsburgh Pirates endured a scary situation at their spring training facility on Tuesday.

A guest of the Pirates suffered a cardiac event and required CPR while shagging fly balls in the outfield of Pittsburgh’s spring training facility, Pirate City, according to a report by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

An older man, whose name has not been released, fell to the field before being treated by Pirates medical personnel and was taken to a local hospital.

Longtime medical director Dr. Patrick DeMeo performed CPR and a defibrillator was used, according to the report.

Many members of the organization reportedly dropped to their knees in prayer and gathered in the outfield as the ambulance arrived.

Among the guests at spring training on Tuesday were people associated with the Manatee, Florida, Chamber of Commerce.

"This morning a guest of the Pirates shagging balls on field one at Pirates City had a medical event that required immediate attention," the Pirates said in a statement, according to The Athletic. "He was attended to by Pirates medical personnel, is alert and responsive, and being transported to a hospital for evaluation."

The sports world was recently faced with a cardiac event in football, as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed to the field during the first quarter of a "Monday Night Football" game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin, who required CPR on the field for over nine minutes and spent a week in the hospital, is expected to play football again.

"I don’t want to get into HIPAA issues, but I guarantee you that Damar Hamlin will play professional football again," NFL Players Association medical director Thom Mayer said earlier in February.

