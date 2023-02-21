Guest at Pittsburgh Pirates spring training suffers cardiac event while shagging fly balls: report

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Cave Creek/New River, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs
18
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
High Wind Warning
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 2:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
High Wind Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Black Mesa Area
High Wind Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 AM MST, Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 2:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from WED 2:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon
Wind Advisory
from TUE 8:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from WED 2:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County

Guest at Pittsburgh Pirates spring training suffers cardiac event while shagging fly balls: report

By Joe Morgan
Published 
Spring Training
FOX News

The Pittsburgh Pirates endured a scary situation at their spring training facility on Tuesday. 

A guest of the Pirates suffered a cardiac event and required CPR while shagging fly balls in the outfield of Pittsburgh’s spring training facility, Pirate City, according to a report by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. 

An older man, whose name has not been released, fell to the field before being treated by Pirates medical personnel and was taken to a local hospital. 

YANKEES’ AARON JUDGE WON’T RULE OUT REPEATING HOME RUN RECORD IN 2023: ‘YOU NEVER KNOW WHAT COULD HAPPEN’

Longtime medical director Dr. Patrick DeMeo performed CPR and a defibrillator was used, according to the report. 

Many members of the organization reportedly dropped to their knees in prayer and gathered in the outfield as the ambulance arrived. 

YANKEES’ FRANKIE MONTAZ HAS CHANCE TO PITCH THIS SEASON AFTER SHOULDER SURGERY, DOCTOR SAYS

Among the guests at spring training on Tuesday were people associated with the Manatee, Florida, Chamber of Commerce. 

"This morning a guest of the Pirates shagging balls on field one at Pirates City had a medical event that required immediate attention," the Pirates said in a statement, according to The Athletic. "He was attended to by Pirates medical personnel, is alert and responsive, and being transported to a hospital for evaluation."

The sports world was recently faced with a cardiac event in football, as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed to the field during the first quarter of a "Monday Night Football" game against the Cincinnati Bengals. 

Hamlin, who required CPR on the field for over nine minutes and spent a week in the hospital, is expected to play football again. 

"I don’t want to get into HIPAA issues, but I guarantee you that Damar Hamlin will play professional football again," NFL Players Association medical director Thom Mayer said earlier in February. 

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

Get updates on this story at FOXNews.com.