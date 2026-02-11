Nancy Guthrie search latest; Mark Kelly not indicted by Grand Jury | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - New developments in the search for Nancy Guthrie; Grand Jury refuses to indict Mark Kelly over "unlawful orders" video, and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, February 11, 2026.
1. Latest on Nancy Guthrie search
Featured
Feb. 11 marks the eleventh day in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC "Today" show anchor Savannah Guthrie.
2. FBI recovery of Nancy Guthrie doorbell footage raises questions
Featured
Ring founder Jamie Siminoff is addressing the FBI's recovery of doorbell footage in Nancy Guthrie's disappearance case.
3. FBI conducts searches in Nancy Guthrie case
Featured
Authorities say they will be "conducting an extensive search" on Wednesday in connection to the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie.
4. Figures show struggle to protect AZ foster youth in DCS care
Featured
Data from the Arizona Department of Child Safety reveals that 74% of missing foster children disappeared from group homes between January 2024 and September 2025, even as the agency reports 82% of all missing kids are found within 24 hours.
5. Grand Jury refuses to indict Mark Kelly
A grand jury ruled it will not indict Democratic lawmakers, including Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, in connection with an illegal orders military video.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the details on our upcoming wet weather.
Get the Full Forecast