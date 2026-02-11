Nancy Guthrie search latest; Mark Kelly not indicted by Grand Jury | Nightly Roundup

Expand / Collapse search

By
Published  February 11, 2026 6:50pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - New developments in the search for Nancy Guthrie; Grand Jury refuses to indict Mark Kelly over "unlawful orders" video, and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, February 11, 2026.

1. Latest on Nancy Guthrie search

Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 11 latest updates
Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 11 latest updates

Feb. 11 marks the eleventh day in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC "Today" show anchor Savannah Guthrie.

2. FBI recovery of Nancy Guthrie doorbell footage raises questions

Ring founder addresses FBI recovery of doorbell footage in Nancy Guthrie disappearance case
Ring founder addresses FBI recovery of doorbell footage in Nancy Guthrie disappearance case

Ring founder Jamie Siminoff is addressing the FBI's recovery of doorbell footage in Nancy Guthrie's disappearance case.

3. FBI conducts searches in Nancy Guthrie case

Nancy Guthrie: FBI conducting 'extensive' search of Tucson-area roadways
Nancy Guthrie: FBI conducting 'extensive' search of Tucson-area roadways

Authorities say they will be "conducting an extensive search" on Wednesday in connection to the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie.

4. Figures show struggle to protect AZ foster youth in DCS care

Vulnerable & vanishing: The struggle to protect Arizona’s foster youth in DCS care
Vulnerable & vanishing: The struggle to protect Arizona’s foster youth in DCS care

Data from the Arizona Department of Child Safety reveals that 74% of missing foster children disappeared from group homes between January 2024 and September 2025, even as the agency reports 82% of all missing kids are found within 24 hours.

5. Grand Jury refuses to indict Mark Kelly

Mark Kelly cleared in DOJ investigation of military video

Mark Kelly cleared in DOJ investigation of military video

A grand jury ruled it will not indict Democratic lawmakers, including Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, in connection with an illegal orders military video.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Evening Weather Forecast - 2/11/26

Evening Weather Forecast - 2/11/26

FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the details on our upcoming wet weather.

Get the Full Forecast

