Arizona weather forecast: Storm system to bring rain to the state

The Brief While the Phoenix area will remain dry through midweek, light showers are possible in northwestern Arizona and the High Country, including the Mogollon Rim, where winds will decrease to 15 to 30 mph. A new weather system is expected to arrive on Friday, bringing about a 20% chance of rain to the Valley and potential snow to the San Francisco Peaks and White Mountains following a dry Thursday. Dry conditions return this weekend, with highs bouncing back into the upper-70s.



Changes are on the horizon as our weather pattern starts to shift.

What to Expect:

The forecast high today is expected to climb to 79 degrees in Phoenix. Mostly cloudy conditions will prevail across much of Arizona as an area of low pressure whirls around the West Coast. Thursday is forecast to see a bit more sunshine, but not for long. By Friday, the storm system will pass across Arizona and bring scattered rain chances. Before the system's passage, a few light showers are forecast over northwestern and northern Arizona today and tomorrow. Any showers will be generally light and scattered.

The forecast high sits in the upper 70s through Thursday. Overnight lows will continue to fall into the mid to upper 50s in the Valley the next few mornings. By Friday, as the storm system passes, the sky will cloud back up and temperatures will drop. The forecast high for Friday is 70 in Phoenix. Rain chances sit at 20% for now, in the Valley.

Breezy to windy conditions are yet again expected around the state, with the highest wind speeds expected over parts of northern Arizona and higher elevations.

This Weekend:

Over the weekend, dry conditions return. The forecast high bounces back to the middle 70s on Saturday and upper 70s on Sunday. It will be sunnier on Saturday with some additional clouds at the end of the weekend.

Looking Further Ahead:

By next week, it appears the pattern will be conducive to several storms approaching us. This may bring several days of scattered rain showers between Monday and Friday of next week. Winds will increase and temperatures will fall back into the low 70s and upper 60s.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com

Leave prepared before heading north

After recent snowfall in the high country, the Arizona Department of Transportation is reminding drivers who are heading north to never park along highways to play in the snow.

Use the highway shoulders for emergencies only. Parking on them to play in the snow is hazardous in the following ways:

Other drivers may be distracted by your vehicle.

Other drivers may pull over as well to play in the snow, compounding the problem.

Your vehicle may interfere with first responders who need to use the shoulder.

Plows can throw snow and ice far off highways.

It’s much safer to re-enter highways from on-ramps and other designated entrances

"Also, it’s not uncommon for lots of desert dwellers to take the opportunity to head north to play in the snow. So, remember to pack your patience and expect to spend extended time in your vehicle getting to and from snow play areas."

ADOT's suggestions for items to take along:

Warm clothing and blankets

A fully charged mobile phone and charger

Flashlight with extra batteries

Drinking water

Healthy snacks

First-aid kit and necessary medications

Ice scraper

Small bag of sand or kitty litter for wheel traction

Small folding shovel for snow removal

Travel tool kit and battery cables

Safety flares

Plastic bags or containers for sanitation

Road map(s)

ADOT says you and your vehicle must be prepared for driving in wintry conditions, including snow, ice and freezing temperatures.

Get plenty of rest

Plan your route in advance and notify someone about your route, destination and arrival time

Take frequent breaks from driving

Make sure your fuel tank is at least half to three-quarters full at all times

Use snow tires, chains or studded tires as recommended or required. Studded tires are permitted on Arizona highways from Oct. 1 to May 1.

Ensure your wipers, window defroster, headlights, taillights, brake lights and turn signals work

Change your motor oil to a winter grade

For electric or hybrid vehicles, be sure the battery has sufficient voltage and the connection cables are tight

Get more safety tips at https://azdot.gov/KnowSnow

For Flagstaff area snow-play locations, see FlagstaffArizona.org's Winter Recreation Map or call 844-256-SNOW.

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.