Robert Sarver gives back to Suns employees, Cactus League underway in Arizona: top sports stories

1. Robert Sarver giving $20K bonuses to Phoenix Suns employees: report: According to a report, former Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver is giving many full-time Suns employees a $20,000 bonus. He is also donating $5 million to the Suns' charity. Sarver sold the Suns and Mercury franchises to billionaire mortgage executive Mat Ishbia after being suspended by the NBA for one year and fined $10 million after an investigation found he had engaged in what the league called "workplace misconduct and organizational deficiencies."

2. Spring Training 2023: Cactus League schedule for each team: Spring training is finally here! You can now watch 15 Major League Baseball teams in action all across the Valley. Cactus League games run through March 18.

3. Kevin Durant misses game vs. Thunder on Feb. 24: Kevin Durant is expected to make his Suns' debut on March 1 on the road against the Charlotte Hornets. He hasn't played since early January when he injured his knee.

4. Arizona Cardinals hire offensive, defensive coordinators: Jonathan Gannon and the Cardinals are bringing in Nick Rallis as the team's new defensive coordinator. Rallis comes from Philadelphia, where he worked alongside Gannon as the Eagles' linebackers coach. For the offensive coordinator position, the Cardinals have hired Drew Petzing, who was the quarterbacks' coach for the Cleveland Browns.

5. Brittney Griner re-signs with Phoenix Mercury: The 32-year-old Griner had said she would return to Phoenix in a social media post in December, after she returned home from her 10-month ordeal in Russia that included time in a Russian jail and ended with a dramatic prisoner swap.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

