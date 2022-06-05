Brittney Griner: Character witnesses testify in support of jailed WNBA star
Brittney Griner was arrested in February at the Russian capital’s Sheremetyevo Airport when customs officials said they found vape canisters with cannabis oil in her luggage. She has been jailed since then, facing up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
LeBron James critical on his show of US efforts to get Brittney Griner home
“Now, how can she feel like America has her back?” James said in a trailer for an upcoming episode of his television show. “I would be feeling like, ‘Do I even wanna go back to America?’”
Brittney Griner pleads guilty, D-backs' Bumgarner beats former team: top sports stories
Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to drug charges months after she was detained at a Russian airport for allegedly carrying vape canisters with cannabis oil in her luggage, and D-backs' pitcher Madison Bumgarner beat his old team – these are the top stories in the world of sports from July 4-10.
WNBA star Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russia
The Phoenix Mercury player was detained in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport after vape canisters with cannabis oil allegedly were found in her luggage.
Biden tells Brittney Griner's wife he's working to get her home
Biden's conversation with Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, followed Brittney Griner's personal appeal to the president in a handwritten letter from the basketball player the White House received on Monday.
'Please don't forget about me': Brittney Griner writes open letter to Biden as her trial begins
WNBA star Brittney Griner has gone on trial in a Russian court on charges of possessing cannabis oil. Griner was arrested in February at a Moscow airport while traveling to play for a Russian team.
Trial for US basketball star Brittney Griner begins in Moscow-area court
Brittney Griner was arrested in February on cannabis possession charges at an airport while traveling to play for a Russian team.
Brittney Griner's agent implores White House to 'get a deal done' after WNBA star's trial date set in Russia
Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner was arrested at a Russian airport in February after she was accused of bringing in vape cartridges containing oils derived from cannabis through security. Her arrest came a week before Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, but news of her detention did not make it out until March.
WNBA star Brittney Griner gets July 1 start date for trial
The Phoenix Mercury star could face 10 years in prison if convicted on charges of large-scale transportation of drugs.
Brittney Griner chosen as honorary WNBA All-Star starter
The State Department in May designated Brittney Griner as wrongfully detained, moving her case under the supervision of its special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, who is effectively the government’s chief hostage negotiator.
Brittney Griner detention: Putin spokesman denies WNBA star being held hostage
"She violated Russian law, and now she’s being prosecuted. It’s not about being a hostage. There are lots of American citizens here. They’re enjoying their freedoms… but you have to obey the laws," Peskov told the outlet.
Wife of WNBA's Griner says scheduled call never happened; U.S. officials say 'logistical error' to blame
WNBA star Brittney Griner tried to call her wife nearly a dozen times through the American embassy in Russia on the couple’s fourth anniversary on June 18, but they never connected since the phone line at the embassy was not staffed, Cherelle Griner said.
Rally held in Phoenix for WNBA star Brittney Griner as she remains in Russian jail
The rally, which was put on by a group called the Shining Light Foundation, aims to raise continued awareness for Griner, who has been detained in Russia since February. FOX 10's Bailey Miller reports.
Phone call between Brittney Griner and wife rescheduled after 'unfortunate mistake'
The White House says a phone call between jailed WNBA star Brittney Griner and her wife has been rescheduled after an earlier attempt to connect on the couple’s anniversary failed because of an “unfortunate mistake."
Brittney Griner's Russia detention 'something that I’m personally focused on,' Blinken says
Griner has been held in Russia since February. The WNBA star was arrested for allegedly bringing vape cartridges containing oils derived from cannabis oil through a Moscow airport.
Brittney Griner's agent calls on Biden, Harris to 'do whatever it takes to bring' WNBA star home from Russia
Griner was arrested in February for allegedly trying to bring vape cartridges containing oils derived from cannabis through a Moscow airport. She’s been held ever since with limited public appearances. A Moscow court extended Griner’s detention until July 2.
Brittney Griner's detention in Russia extended for third time
U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner will remain in Russian custody through at least July 2 after her detention was extended for a third time.
Brittney Griner’s fate tangled up with other Americans held in Russia
Brittney Griner is not only one of the most dominant figures in her sport but also a prominent gay, Black woman. That has prompted questions about the role race and sexual identity are playing in a country where authorities have been hostile to the LGBTQ community, and about whether her case would get more attention if it involved a white male athlete.
LeBron James pressures Biden administration to bring Brittney Griner home 'swiftly and safely'
Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner has been held in Russia since February, after Russian authorities said they found vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage.
Vigil tonight calling for release of Brittney Griner, WNBA star detained in Russia for more than 100 days
A vigil calling for Brittney Griner's release from Russian detainment is set for Monday at 6 p.m. outside Toyota Center in downtown Houston, where Griner is from.