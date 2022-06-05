Brittney Griner chosen as honorary WNBA All-Star starter

Brittney Griner chosen as honorary WNBA All-Star starter

The State Department in May designated Brittney Griner as wrongfully detained, moving her case under the supervision of its special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, who is effectively the government’s chief hostage negotiator.

Brittney Griner’s fate tangled up with other Americans held in Russia

Brittney Griner’s fate tangled up with other Americans held in Russia

Brittney Griner is not only one of the most dominant figures in her sport but also a prominent gay, Black woman. That has prompted questions about the role race and sexual identity are playing in a country where authorities have been hostile to the LGBTQ community, and about whether her case would get more attention if it involved a white male athlete.