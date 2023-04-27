Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner holds first public event since return from Russia

Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner is holding her first public speaking event since she was released from prison in Russia.

The news conference is happening less than a month before the start of the Mercury season. Griner re-signed with the Phoenix Mercury on a one-year contract back in February.

The team will also unveil a mural outside of Footprint Center that brings awareness to individuals still wrongfully detained abroad.

Griner missed all of last season while she was detained on drug charges in Russia.

The 32-year-old Griner had said she would return to Phoenix in a social media post in December, after she returned home from her 10-month ordeal in Russia that included time in a Russian jail. Griner had been arrested at an airport just outside of Moscow on drug possession charges a year ago and was brought home in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange in December.

The 6-foot-9 center last played for the Mercury in 2021 and helped the team reach the WNBA Finals. She averaged 20.5 points and 9.5 rebounds that season.

Since returning home from Russia, Griner has been out of the public spotlight, with the exception of appearances at the Super Bowl, the Phoenix Open and an MLK Day event in Phoenix, where she lives.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.