Man sentenced in human smuggling incident that led to a police chase on Interstate 10

A 33-year-old man was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for his role in a human smuggling scheme that led to a police chase with a wild ending on Interstate 10 in Arizona last year.

Witnesses captured the event on cellphones as it turned into a high speed chase. Timothy Broyles was seen driving on the wrong side of the road along I-10 in Florence before his car went flipping into the median in a cloud of dust.

Broyles pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated assault, unlawful flight from law enforcement and endangerment, all felonies.

"Dangerous decisions lead to dire consequences," County Attorney Kent Volkmer said in a release. "I am just relieved that no innocent civilians or law enforcement personnel were injured in this case and the driver was held accountable for his choice to endanger the public."

Pinal County Sheriff's Office describes the event

Deputies with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office first spotted Broyles' Red GMC traveling along the I-10. When they attempted to pull him over, he did not stop and began changing lanes.

According to the release, the vehicle reached speeds nearing 90 mph while driving westbound in the eastbound lanes. Traffic was seen swerving to avoid a head-on collision with the truck.

Two passengers were ejected in the crash and were treated for serious injuries. Two other passengers were in the car and only suffered minor injuries.

Broyles had narcan administered to him by EMS after the incident. According to a report, he admitted to using fentanyl during the chase.