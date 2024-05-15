Meet Patrick and Hugo: Adoption fees waived for HALO Animal Rescue long-timers

Adoption fees are waived for long-timers at HALO Animal Rescue in Phoenix.

Meet the two precious boys looking for homes with special families.

Patrick

It's been a long year for seven-year-old Patrick. He's coming up on his one-year mark since he's been at HALO.

"It is overwhelming," Erin Denmark, HALO spokesperson, said. "We don't usually have the dogs in the shelter that long."

Patrick is one of the many long-timers with waived adoption fees at the Phoenix shelter off Bell Road.

"It's very difficult and stressful. So many dogs have come and gone, and he's still here. Yes, he loves us, and we love him, but his happiness would be in a home with a family," Denmark said.

Patrick, she says, does have some requirements for a home.

He needs to be with kids over the age of six, in a home with no cats, not in an apartment and he needs the space to run.

"He has learned so many new things since being here with our staff. Unfortunately, we think of him as a HALO staff dog," Denmark said.

Hugo

Another long-timer is Hugo. He's a three-year-old Belgian Malinois, and he's been at HALO since October.

"He is more high energy, would get along with other dogs. He just needs to meet them first," Denmark said.

As much as they love these guys, seeing them stay in the shelter breaks their hearts.

They'd be grateful to see them, and all the other long-timers, find their fur-ever homes.

"It would make our hearts smile so much. It just means the world. They have been waiting too long and it breaks our hearts. I can't wait to take that adoption photo and post it and announce they've been adopted. It would mean the world to us," Denmark said.

You can learn more about these pups, as well as others who need homes, by clicking here.