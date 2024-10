The Brief A man crashed a car into a swimming pool on Oct. 31 near 35th and Grand Avenues. The driver was not hurt. It's unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash.



A man was not hurt after crashing into an apartment complex swimming pool in Phoenix.

The incident happened just after 2 a.m. on Oct. 31 near 35th and Grand Avenues.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to the scene and pulled the driver out of the car. The unidentified man was taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons.

It's unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash.