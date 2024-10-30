Alleged kidnapped woman found dead in San Tan Valley; suspect hospitalized: PCSO

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The Brief A woman was found dead in a farm field in San Tan Valley, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office says. The suspect, identified as a male relative, was taken to the hospital as a result of self-inflicted wounds.



The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says a woman who is believed to have been kidnapped has been found dead in San Tan Valley on Wednesday.

Per a statement, the victim, identified as a woman, was found in a farm field west of Gantzel Road and south of Skyline Drive. A jogger called 911 shortly after 9 a.m. on Oct. 30 after discovering a body.

"The deceased adult female appears to be the victim of a homicide," deputies said.

In a news conference held on the afternoon of Oct. 30, the victim was identified as 38-year-old Mary Collier.

Officials say less than 10 minutes after the initial call from the jogger, they received another 911 call regarding a kidnapping in an area near the intersection of Skyline Drive and Gary Road.

"Deputies were quickly able to confirm the deceased female was the alleged kidnapped person," read a portion of PCSO's statement.

Investigators say an unnamed 18-year-old male relative has been identified as the suspect.

"He was suffering from self-inflicted wounds when deputies arrived and has been taken to the hospital. He will be booked upon his release," officials wrote.

In a news conference, officials said the suspect's injuries did not result from a gun.