Phoenix Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Thursday evening.

The shooting happened in the area of 25th Avenue and Cactus Road.

In a brief statement made to X (formerly Twitter), police say the suspect was taken to the hospital, and no officers were injured.

"Heavy restrictions expected during afternoon commute, please plan accordingly," a portion of the statement reads.

Area where the shooting happened