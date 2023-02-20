Cardinals hire new head coach, Brittney Griner returning to Phoenix Mercury: top sports stories

Expand / Collapse search
By Brent Corrado and Associated Press
Published 
Week in Review
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - The Arizona Cardinals hired a new coach to replace Kliff Kingsbury, and Brittney Griner reportedly signed a new deal to return to the Phoenix Mercury – these are the top stories in the world of sports from Feb. 13-19. 

1. Arizona Cardinals hire Jonathan Gannon as new head coach: More than a month after the Arizona Cardinals fired Kliff Kingsbury, the team hired former Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as their new head coach.

Jonathan Gannon: Cardinals hire ex-Eagles DC as new head coach

The Cardinals announced on Feb. 14 that they hired former Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as their new head coach. The Cardinals were the last team this season to fill their head-coaching vacancy.

2. Brittney Griner re-signs with Phoenix Mercury: AP source: Brittney Griner, 32, had said she would return to Phoenix in a social media post in December, after she returned home from her 10-month ordeal in Russia that included time in a Russian jail and ended with a dramatic prisoner swap.

GettyImages-1344219561 (1)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 30: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury warms up before Game Two of the 2021 WNBA Playoffs semifinals against the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena on September 30, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Mercury defe (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Expand

3. Kevin Durant cheered by fans, says Phoenix Suns have 'all the pieces to be successful': Thirteen-time All-Star Kevin Durant was introduced at Footprint Center in front of about 3,000 fans, who showed up in the middle of the afternoon just to hear the veteran forward answer a few questions. "We’ve got all the pieces to be successful," Durant said.

GettyImages-1466809334

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 16: (L-R) Owner Mat Ishbia, Kevin Durant and general manager James Jones of the Phoenix Suns pose for a photo at a press conference at Footprint Center on February 16, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

4. Super Bowl LVII field turns into a super slip and slide: With the surface at State Farm Stadium seeming to get worse as the night wore on, players from both teams had a hard time keeping their footing at Super Bowl LVII, leading several to change their cleats during a game that ended with the Kansas City Chiefs’ dramatic 38-35 comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs carries the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

5. Former Cardinals lineman Conrad Dobler dies at 72: Conrad Dobler, one of the NFL’s top offensive linemen and fiercest players in the 1970s, has died. He was 72.

Dallas Cowboys v St. Louis Cardinals

ST. LOUIS, MO - DECEMBER 7: Conrad Dobler #66 of the St. Louis Cardinals looks on from the bench against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL football game December 7, 1975 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri. Dobler played for the Cardinals from 197 (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Expand

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

top sports collage feb 20

(Clockwise from top left: Chris Coduto/Getty Images; Ethan Miller/Getty Images; Chris Coduto/Getty Images; Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)