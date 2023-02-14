Expand / Collapse search
Arizona Cardinals hire Jonathan Gannon as new head coach

By Brent Corrado and Associated Press
Published 
Updated 1:54PM
Arizona Cardinals
FOX 10 Phoenix

Jonathan Gannon: Cardinals hire ex-Eagles DC as new head coach

PHOENIX - More than a month after the Arizona Cardinals fired Kliff Kingsbury as their head coach, the team has found his replacement.

The Cardinals announced on Feb. 14 that they hired former Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as their new head coach.

The Cardinals fired Kingsbury on Jan. 9 following a 4-13 season. In four years with the Cardinals, Kingsbury posted a 28-37-1 record.

The 40-year-old Gannon has been Philadelphia’s defensive coordinator for the past two seasons, helping rebuild a defense that helped the Eagles reach Super Bowl LVII last Sunday.

The Eagles had the NFL’s No. 2 defense this season and the third-most sacks in NFL history with 78 under Gannon in 2022.

Gannon’s hiring is the first major move by general manager Monti Ossenfort, who was hired last month after Steve Keim and the team parted ways.

Gannon inherits a defense spearheaded by Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker, young linebackers Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins. Arizona also is potentially looking at a roster overhaul with roughly 30 unrestricted free agents and the retirement of three-time NFL defensive player of the year J.J. Watt.

Before being hired by the Eagles, Gannon served as the defensive backs coach for the Colts from 2018-20. He also worked as an assistant defensive backs/quality control coach for the Minnesota Vikings from 2014-17 and held the same position with the Tennessee Titans from 2012-13.

Gannon began his coaching career as a defensive assistant with the Atlanta Falcons in 2007 and worked as a scout for the Rams from 2009-10. He played defensive back at Louisville in 2002 before sustaining a career-ending hip injury and served as a graduate assistant at his alma mater.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

d9c7f792-Philadelphia Eagles v Arizona Cardinals

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 09: Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon of the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Eagles defeated the Cardinals 20-17.  (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)