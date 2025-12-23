FEMA denies AZ disaster declaration request; YouTuber found dead in Florida | Nightly Roundup

article

Governor Katie Hobbs criticizes FEMA over its decision on Arizona's disaster declaration request; sad update in search for missing California girl; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, December 23, 2025.

1. FEMA denies Arizona disaster declaration request

(Courtesy: Tristan Zamora)

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs is criticizing a decision by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to deny a Major Disaster Declaration request for the September floods in parts of Arizona.

By the numbers:

Arizona's letter to FEMA states that according to preliminary estimates, losses from the floods stand at just over $33 million.

2. Russell Brand facing new charges

(Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Comedian and actor Russell Brand has been charged with two more counts of rape and sexual assault.

The backstory:

The U.K.'s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said that the "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" star’s charges relate to two additional women on top of the previous charges. The alleged offenses took place in 2009.

The actor had already been charged in April with two counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault.

3. Sad update in case of missing California girl

The search for a missing 9-year-old California girl has ended on a tragic note.

What we know:

Officials in California say Melodee Buzzard (pictured), who was last seen on Oct. 9 after a multi-state road trip, was found dead in Utah.

4. YouTuber remembered

A popular YouTuber known as Adam The Woo has died at the age of 51, according to sheriffs in Florida.

What they're saying:

Sheriffs say Adam The Woo, whose real name was David Adam Williams, was found dead in his home in Celebration, a community located in the Orlando area.

5. New drama surrounding Epstein documents

The federal government is walking back a letter that was released in its latest document dump that included correspondence between Jeffrey Epstein and Larry Nassar (pictured).

Dig deeper:

In a social media post, Justice officials said a letter that was purportedly sent by Epstein to Nasser is fake.

