Kliff Kingsbury interviewing with Texans for coaching job: reports

Kliff Kingsbury has reportedly returned to the United States to resume his coaching career after taking a trip to Thailand.

The former Arizona Cardinals head coach is in Houston to meet with the Texans about a potential coaching job, according to multiple reports.

The Texans are in need of an offensive coordinator under new head coach DeMeco Ryans.

Kingsbury was fired by the Cardinals on Jan. 9 following a 4-13 season. In four seasons with the Cardinals, Kingsbury posted a 28-37-1 record.

General manager Steve Keim also left the organization and was replaced by Monti Ossenfort.

After being fired by the Cardinals, Kingsbury reportedly bought a one-way ticket to Thailand and rebuffed teams' interest in hiring him.

