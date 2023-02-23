Kevin Durant to miss game vs. Thunder on Feb. 24, report says

Fans anxiously waiting for Kevin Durant's debut in a Phoenix Suns jersey will reportedly have to wait a little longer.

Durant is out for Friday night's game at the Footprint Center against the Oklahoma City Thunder, FOX 10's Robbie Baker reports.

"Kevin Durant is OUT for tomorrow's game vs. OKC," Baker tweeted. "The Suns say Durant will be evaluated on a game by game basis moving forward."

There was increased speculation that Durant would make his Suns debut on Friday night after the cost of ticket prices spiked. The game is also being broadcast to a national audience.

Durant's next opportunity to make his Suns' debut will be on Sunday on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks. He hasn't played since early January when he injured his knee.

Durant and T.J. Warren were dealt to the Suns in a blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn.

In exchange for the 13-time All-Star, the Suns sent Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, four first-round draft picks, and a 2028 pick swap to the Nets.

